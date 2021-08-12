Missing Person

Article content

Sault Ste. Marie Police Service requests public assistance to locate missing David Murphy, 70.

He was last seen on Wednesday around 8 a.m. on Alworth Place. It is believed he was going to Bellevue Park in a 2015 White Hyundai Santa Fe. The vehicle has licence plate number ATZP 440.

Anyone with information on Murphy’s whereabouts is urged to contact Detective Constable Brad Harfman at 705-949-6300 ext. 262.