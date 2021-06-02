Missing teen

Jevon Roccheta
Sault Ste. Marie Police Service is requesting public assistance to locate Jevon Roccheta, 15.

He was last seen on Thursday, May 27 in the area of Boston Avenue.

He is described as 5’10 tall, approximately 180 pounds, with black hair. He was last seen wearing a black and white sweater, black jogging pants and black shoes.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to contact Sault Ste. Marie Police at 705-949-6300.

