Missing teen located

The Sault Star
Feb 16, 2021  •  3 hours ago  •  < 1 minute read
Zoey Harper

Sault Ste. Marie Police Service reported Tuesday that Zoey Harper, 14, has been located.

Police requested the public’s assistance Monday in locating the teen, who had been last seen on Saturday at approximately 5 p.m. in the 500 block of Shannon Road.

