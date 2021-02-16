Missing teen located
Sault Ste. Marie Police Service reported Tuesday that Zoey Harper, 14, has been located.
Police requested the public’s assistance Monday in locating the teen, who had been last seen on Saturday at approximately 5 p.m. in the 500 block of Shannon Road.
