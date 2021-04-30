Article content

Algoma Public Health (APH) and Algoma Ontario Health Team (AOHT) reported Friday that booking will soon open for 3,500 new appointments at the COVID-19 Community Vaccine Hub being held at the GFL Memorial Gardens for Friday, May 7; Friday, May 14; and Saturday, May 15.

Demand for vaccine continues to exceed the supply officials have been allocated for the Algoma region. As vaccine continues to arrive, more clinics will be made available in the near future, officials say.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. More COVID-19 vaccination bookings open soon Back to video

“Although the province has issued an accelerated vaccine booking eligibility schedule, especially in designated hot spot areas, local appointment availability in Algoma is still dependent on vaccine supply in our region,” APH said in a release. “As soon as higher priority and higher risk groups have had a reasonable opportunity to be immunized, new eligible groups will be able to book an appointment within the coming weeks.”