Roll up: More COVID-19 vaccination clinics planned

More immunization clinics have been scheduled for the next two weekends at the GFL Memorial Gardens, Algoma Public Health medical officer of health Dr. Jennifer Loo said. More than 4,000 doses of the vaccine received for the Algoma health unit and allocated to the GFL Centre have been administered and every single appointment over the past weekend's clinic was filled, she told The Sault Star Wednesday. "That is fantastic news. We're very pleased." Algoma Public Health gets its allocation of COVID vaccine doses from the Ontario Ministry of Health, along with the other 34 public health units. Dose numbers may vary from week to week, despite provincial forecasts, she said. "Right now, we can only confirm numbers a week or two ahead at a time for planning purposes," she said. "We can plan a little bit better now because we have been provided a number of a minimum dose to expect on a week-to-week basis but each of the products are different."

Article content Currently, the region is receiving both the Pfizer and Moderna vaccine products. One is expected to arrive weekly, the other every second week. “Because we’re in the North, everything relies on transportation. It’s a little like when you receive your Amazon package. You receive a tracking number when it leaves another country and you wait until it arrives. When it arrives, we need to check to ensure the temperature was maintained and all the supplies arrived with it,” she said. “That’s when we truly can confirm we have the doses on hand and can use them.” As of midday Wednesday, 12,593 doses of the COVID vaccines have been administered across Algoma. Statistics show 11,533 people, or 11.9 per cent of the population, have received their first dose. A further 1,060 people, or one per cent of the population, are now fully vaccinated. Those fully vaccinated include residents in long-term care homes and elder lodges. Overall, resident uptake of the two-dose COVID-19 vaccine is more than 90 per cent, APH notes. APH and the Ontario Algoma Health Team will continue to offer appointments to Phase 1 priority groups in the coming weeks. All staff and essential caregivers of Algoma long-term care homes and retirement homes have been offered immunization, and any remaining people in this group will continue to be eligible for the vaccine. Highest priority health-care workers, both hospital-based, and community-based, have begun to receive immunization, and will continue to be offered immunization in the coming weeks.

Article content Ditto for adults 80 or over, Indigenous adults 55 and over, as well as priority groups in First Nations communities across Algoma, Loo said. Work is now being done to open the booking process for the upcoming clinics. “We know and we heard feedback that they’d like more of a lead time to book in and based on what we know, confirmed for this week and tentative for next week, we should be able to open appointments for two weekends because we know people want to be able to plan,” Loo said. Stakeholders are continuing to work to provide clear instructions for online booking procedures and it’s hoped family members help those who may not be computer savvy, she said. As the first priority groups are vaccinated, the clinics will slowly open to expand immunization offerings to other high areas of health care workers – hospital and community based, adult recipients of chronic home care, including those who are homebound and immediate household members of Indigenous people 55 or older, regardless of status or Indigenous identity she said. Loo said the success of the clinics is attributed to the community rallying together with lots of collaboration among stakeholders. “It really illustrates how well this community is coming together to get this done,” she said. “It couldn’t happen without all the collaboration.” But she reminds area residents that the pandemic is not over and residents must continue to be vigilant and follow public health protocols.

Article content “This is still a marathon and right now we are sandwiched between a couple of communities in a grey zone,” including Thunder Bay and Sudbury. She reminds individuals not to travel between public health units unless the trips are absolutely essential. “Now more than ever people have to think about how important it is to make that trip or if they can defer it until this pandemic ends,” Loo said. She said she also hopes that those who are entering the Algoma region and want to support our local businesses, that they do so with online options. “We definitely have our own capacity limits when it comes to our hospital and our health unit’s ability for contact tracing an case management,” she said. Loo said that despite the declared outbreak at CASS, vaccination clinics continue in that part of the region. Individuals who are self-isolating are not permitted to attend the clinics – assuming they’re one of the eligible priority groups – until that quarantine period ends. The vaccines are approved for adults only, not adolescents or children, so they should not be affected by the vaccine clinics, she said. Those who have recovered from COVID and completed their isolation period are eligible to receive the vaccine. To date, 106,581 tests have been administered across the Algoma region with 217 positive cases. There are 21 active cases and an additional three active cases that include non-Algoma residents who are temporarily in Algoma. Currently one person is hospitalized.

Article content COVID-19 vaccination clinic details Algoma Public Health and Algoma Ontario Health Team (AOHT) indicate appointments will soon be available for the COVID-19 Community Vaccine Hub being held at the GFL Memorial Gardens on March 20-21 and March 27-28. Starting Thursday at 10 a.m., the following groups are welcome to book an appointment for their COVID-19 vaccination:— Adults 80 years and older – born in 1941 or earlier; — All Indigenous adults ages 55 and older and their immediate household (First Nations, Metis, Inuit) (born in 1966 or earlier); — Staff and essential caregivers in retirement homes; — Community-based highest/very high priority healthcare workers (following the Ministry of Health’s guidance on Health Care Worker Prioritization); — Adult recipients of chronic home care. If you are eligible for COVID-19 immunization, and have one of the conditions below, please speak with your treating health care provider BEFORE attending your immunization appointment. — Pregnancy; — Breast-feeding; — Have an autoimmune condition or are immunocompromised due to disease or treatment. Due to a high demand for vaccine, the phone lines will be busy and appointments will fill quickly. Please do not call or book an appointment unless you are eligible under the listed category. If you have booked an appointment and you are not on the eligibility list, you will be turned away when you arrive at the vaccination site. You may be required to show proof of eligibility. People with booked appointments may bring one support person with them to the clinic. Only people with booked appointments will be immunized.

Article content Wait until five minutes before your scheduled appointment time to enter the building to maintain physical distancing and prevent any delays. Blocks of appointments are based on vaccine supply. If you do not get an appointment for these upcoming clinics, don’t panic. More appointments will be made available for bookings in the near future. — To book an appointment online, please visit http://www.algomapublichealth.com/ and click on ‘make appointment online’ under Sault Ste. Marie – GLF Memorial Gardens tab. The link will go live at 10 a.m. on Thursday. — To book an appointment by phone, call 705-541-2332 or toll free 1-800-469-2449. Phone lines will be open on Thursday and Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Please do not visit the APH office to try and make an appointment in person. Appointments are only made online or over the phone. Vaccine clinics are also being held throughout the district and can be found on APH’s website.

