More nursing students to receive spots at post-secondary institutions The new admissions will include space for about 1,130 practical nursing students and 870 registered nurses.

Article content About 2,000 more students will be accepted into nursing programs across Ontario in order to better support the province’s health care system. Minister of Long-Term Care Dr. Merrilee Fullerton and Sault Ste. Marie MPP and Minister of Colleges and Universities Ross Romano made the announcement Friday, on nurses week. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. More nursing students to receive spots at post-secondary institutions Back to video A $35 million investment will see an expansion of just more than 2,000 new applications to Registered Nurses and Registered Practical Nurses programs at post-secondary institutions. Colleges and universities have seen a growing number of applicants for nursing programs – a 72 per cent increase – and additional staff are needed on the front line of health care services across the province including long-term care homes. The demand for nurses has been growing for years, Fullerton said at the virtual announcement Friday, and the problem has only worsened with COVID-19.

Article content “We’ve seen the challenges within the long-term care system and we are working to train more nurses, front line health care workers,” Romano said. The way to do that is to be flexible and innovative in the education system in order to train the workforce of today and tomorrow. “Just over a year ago we looked squarely at this with the health human resources issues and the long-term care challenges we have,” he said. Increased pathways have been created for students to take nursing programs, personal support worker programs and other support programs over the past year. This is another opportunity for students to study closer to home and get jobs in their home communities, where many want to be, he said. “I have all the confidence in the world that our colleges and universities are going to be able to provide all the education we need to be able to create those opportunities across the province, address the issues with have with the long-term care sector because of the lack of human resources capacity we have there,” he said. The spaces will be available as soon as the fall 2021 term begins across the publicly funded universities. The new admissions will include space for about 1,130 practical nursing students and 870 registered nurses. “Today’s announcement is a significant step towards keeping pace with the rising demand for front-line health care workers during the COVID-19 pandemic and beyond, especially in sectors where health care workers care for Ontario’s most vulnerable patients such as long-term care, home and community care and acute care,” Fullerton said.

Article content Fullerton said the Ontario government has committed to ensuring residents in long-term care homes receive, on average, four hours of direct care per day and that will require more staff to do so, she said. “Today’s investment supports our plan to shore up staffing in long-term care and address the need for nurses across the health care system,” she said. In addition, the support will be provided to improve and expand clinical education placement for nursing students and PSWs in the long-term care sector by increasing training for clinical experts who oversee placements and ensuring they have time dedicated to help students learn. Romano said the institutions offering the programs can accommodate the increased numbers of students within their programs. That confirmation has already been made through stakeholder engagement, Romano said. “We worked with our stakeholders to ensure that they can accommodate these 2004 students and we worked with them collaboratively to get to that number, based on current capacity,” he said. Sault College says it welcomes the announcement and the government’s commitment to healthcare in the province. The college said in a emailed statement Friday that it is committed to increasing enrolment in the Practical Nursing and Collaborative Bachelor of Science in Nursing programs. The PN nursing program currently has 109 students and the BScN program has 226 students. “We will work with our partner, Laurentian University, regarding enrolement in our BScN program. The college will also work in collaboration with our healthcare partners to further placement opportunities for our students in these program areas,” the response read.

