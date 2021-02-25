





Article content More doses of the approved COVID-19 vaccines are expected to arrive in the Algoma District this week and next week. Algoma Public Health reports that the shipment of vaccines over the next two weeks will mean long-term care health staff and essential caregivers, along with the highest priority health care workers will be in line to receive the vaccines. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. More vaccine doses headed to Algoma in coming weeks Back to video It also means that residents in long-term care homes and First Nation elder-care lodges will start receiving their second doses of the vaccine within the recommended interval, said Leo Vecchio, APH’s manager of communications. Primary health-care workers will also top the list of those who will receive both the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines. Earlier this week, it was announced by the federal government that its delivery and supply of the vaccines will again be increasing, with an expected three million doses arriving. The vaccine doses are allocated to the provincial governments, who then distribute them to health care districts.

Article content Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has told the House of Commons that the country is getting 460,000 doses of Moderna vaccine in two weeks time and a further 840,000 doses the week of March 22 as production of the vaccine is ramped up. Overall, the federal government expects Moderna to ship more than one million doses to Canada by the end of March and Pfizer will deliver 2.2 million doses in March and a further 1.5 million doses in April. Since early January, APH has been working with other health-care partners and stakeholders to plan the roll out of the vaccine when it arrives in larger amounts. Medical Officer of Health Dr. Jennifer Loo told The Sault Star earlier this month that the multi-faceted distribution plan largely follows the direction set by the province in its phased approach to prioritize groups of people as the doses become available. Across the Algoma District, that means holding community-wide immunization clinics at places such as community centres and arenas. It will also mean establishing mobile clinics to help reach those who may not be able to attend the larger clinics. Pharmacies and local clinics will be able to distribute the vaccine and it’s expected that drive-thrus and pop-up sites will also be added as more supply of the vaccine becomes available. Loo had also said that APH was also working with law enforcement agencies to ensure that the doses received are securely transferred to proper sites.

Article content Traffic flow, appointment processes, administration support and the administering of the needle by trained professionals, have also been incorporated in the planning process, she said. Early indications based on a regional survey suggest that about two-thirds of Algoma residents are very likely or somewhat likely to get the vaccine. A further 10 per cent remain undecided and want to see more information before making their decision. APH is working with those people to educate them so they can make an informed decision. Currently, APH reports that currently there are four active COVID-19 cases across the district with two people hospitalized. The most recent case was reported Thursday in Elliot Lake area as a result of close contact. More than 96,000 tests have been administered and another 192 cases are listed as resolved. Three people have died from the virus. While the Algoma District remains in the ‘yellow’ colour zone, area residents are encouraged to stay at home as much as possible, continue to wear masks, wash hands frequently and maintain physical distancing with those not living in the same household.

