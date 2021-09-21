Morin-Strom has third place finish in unfinished Sault Ste. Marie race
Marie Morin-Strom says she's learned a lot from her first political experience.
NDP’s Marie Morin-Strom placed a distant third in the polls in Sault Ste. Marie but leaves the campaign with good memories she chalks up as a learning experience.
At press time she had garnered just over 7,469 votes with still more than 10 polls unreported.
New on the block this election, Morin-Strom said the experience running for office was a good one.
Taking on the voice for New Democrats, Morin-Strom followed the party’s line and advocated to be a strong advocate for the environment and climate change, to help raise families and individuals out of poverty and to ensure seniors can live their life with dignity and respect.
Morin-Strom said she was excited and honoured in the early spring to be considered a strong candidate by the local NODP association.
“At that time I felt rushed but when the election didn’t happen and COVID was rampping up, I was convinced we were not going to have an election this fall either,” she told The Sault Star. “So when it was called, we hit the ground running and we haven’t stopped. There hasn’t been time to think. It’s been go, go, go.”
Morin-Strom raised important issues like creating a pension advisory commission to develop a long-term plan to enhance Old Age Security, increase Guaranteed Income Supplements and lift seniors out of poverty to strengthen the Canada Pension Plan.
A teacher for two-decades, Morin-Strom also advocates for child poverty, an issue she says has been significant for a long time.
Morin-Strom supports proposed social programs that left children and their families from poverty, including a national pharmacare and healthcare program that would significantly support Canadians.
It’s those programs – the pharmacare, mental health supports, dental care and access to healthcare – that has resonated with voters and is picking up momentum, she said.
“As Canadians we should be proud of our style of health care compared to the U.S. style of health care, but there are some gaps, some gaps that the NDP want to fill,” she said.
Morin-Strom said she’s convinced, more than ever, that Saultities are very polite people. Neither her, nor members of her team, left their door knocking campaigns with a bad taste in their mouths.
“I learned that people are very honest,” she said. “All the door knocking we did, through all sorts of neighbourhoods, we experienced very nice people answering the door whether they support you or not. That was so nice to see.
Like all candidates, she’s heard of cases of door slamming and rude remarks but that’s not something Morin-Strom experienced during the past five weeks.
“I’m so grateful to all the people of Sault Ste. Marie for that,” she said.
Over the past five weeks, Morin-Strom not only taught others about the policies of New Democrats, but she did a little learning herself.
She noted her three competitors all have different strengths that she plans to learn from.
Incumbent Terry Sheehan is personable and has the ability to tell lots of great stories and share his experiences well, while Conservative Sonny Spina is very polished and sticks to the party’s message. Peoples Party of Canada candidate Kasper Makowski had the ability to represent himself and views of what he believes government should be like, versus less policy, she said.
And her most memorable moment of the campaign, Morin-Strom said, was a rally held at the public library that attracted the old guard NDP including former MP Tony Martin, former MPP Bud Wildman and current MPP Mike Mantha.
“I will treasure those memories of having them there, and to be able to share this experience with my son, forever,” she said. “It was very emotional for me.”