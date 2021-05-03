Motor vehicle theft

Article content

A 30-year-old woman has been charged with theft of a motor vehicle.

It’s alleged on May 1, 2021 the accused stole a vehicle from a residence in the 500 block of Connaught Avenue.

The woman was located driving in Garden Rive and was stopped by the Ontario Provincial Police.

Adrianna Costello has been charged with theft of a motor vehicle and possession of property obtained by crime. She is to appear in court June 7.