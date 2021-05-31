East Street arrests yield multiple charges

Article content

Four people face a spate of charges in collection with a Friday afternoon “high-risk” arrest in the 0-100 block of East Street.

Around 1 p.m. officers observed one of those charged, who was wanted in connection with another incident involving a firearm, in the 0-100 block of East Street. Officers confirmed it was the person in question and conducted a “high-risk” arrest. While carrying out the arrest, this individual retreated to the rear of the vehicle then ran from police. A chase ensued and the accused was arrested.

During a search of the area, officers report they located a loaded 357 Magnum handgun, ammunition, 104 tablets of a substance believed to be oxycodone, 12.65 grams of a substance believe to be cocaine, 6.28 grams of a substance believed to be psilocybin, 3.71 grams of a substance believed to be methamphetamine, one tablet of a substance believed to be buprenorphine, digital scales, packaging material and approximately $2,000 in Canadian currency. The estimated value of the narcotics seized is approximately $2,500.