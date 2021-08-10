New train station in Canal District officially ready for fall opening

The Agawa Canyon Train Station is part of a $5 million investment by the province in the Canal District.

The new Agawa Canyon Tour train station is officially ready to open this fall.

Sault Ste. Marie MPP Ross Romano and Minister of Northern Development and Mines Greg Rickford were on hand to tour the facility.

The project is part of $5 million the provincial government has earmarked for the Canal District, which the government says will revitalize Sault Ste. Marie and spur economic activity in the region.

“This $5 million investment has fundamentally improved the experience that residents and visitors to Sault Ste. Marie’s Agawa Canyon Train tour will receive when they come to our Canal District,” said Romano. “Through projects like this, our government is revitalizing our tourism sector and ensuring northern communities like ours can bounce back stronger than ever before.”

The new Agawa Canyon Tour train station will serve as a gateway for thousands of tourists seeking to explore the natural beauty of Algoma and Northern Ontario, attracting further tourism to Sault Ste. Marie and the region, the government says.

The new station forms an integral part of the Canal District tourism hub, which includes an exhibit centre-gallery, a microbrewery, and an outdoor event centre. A private-sector real estate and manufacturing partner is building new tourism features at the former St. Marys Paper site with the provincial government’s support.