New Active Transportation Plan geared towards improving non-motorized routes Council was told Monday that the existing cycling master plan (2007) and transportation master plan (2015) are now dated, with many of the recommendations or action items completed. Photo by Beacon Herald / File photo

Article content A new active transportation plan would help Sault Ste. Marie move closer towards a more integrated approach to transportation to ensure individuals have a real choice in their method of travel.

The study is expected to cost about $150,000 and will take a holistic approach to integrate mobility and develop safe and convenient alternatives to vehicular transportation in and around Sault Ste. Marie. It is designed to include all forms of non-motorized transportation. Council was told Monday that the existing cycling master plan (2007) and transportation master plan (2015) are now dated, with many of the recommendations or action items completed. As well, moving away from motor vehicles and offering residents and tourists safe alternatives to walk, ride bikes, use transit or mobility-aid devices is becoming important in the planning and design processes across the province and beyond, the report to council states. "An active transportation plan would include all forms of non-motorized transportation, including for pedestrians," said planning director Don McConnell. It will also serve as a guidance for the city's street policy, street plan and incorporate mountain biking opportunities, trail systems and ensure all are barrier free. McConnell said the city currently has a lot of "disconnects" and the active transportation plan will help bridge those gaps in the future. The document will examine how best to "move people around" whether walking, jogging or cycling, among others, and ensures it is barrier free.

Completing the document now will help position the city for potential funding opportunities that may be available in the near future, McConnell said. "We've seen that from both the provincial and federal government and we expect that to continue. We need to be able to determine what are our priorities, what is it we need to do and take advantage of those funding opportunities in future years," McConnell said. Developing the plan will include lots of community consultation and stakeholder feedback. It's expected a draft will be ready for council by early spring. It's anticipated that the city is well positioned to become a major tourist destination, providing world class cycling, mountain biking and walking/hiking experiences within the city's boundaries and improving linkage within the city limits will improve the experience for users. Ward 3 Coun. Donna Hilsinger called the report an important one for the community. "The inter-governmental panel from the United Nations report on climate change came out (Monday) and it said every region on earth in multiple ways are affected by climate change," she noted. Hilsinger said that Sault Ste. Marie needs to do its share "to offer opportunities for health and wellness to area residents and additionally, use more active transportation to reduce greenhouse gas emissions locally." It's important for council to think how these types of things will be funded by the city in the future, she said.

Article content "In order to make a difference in the near future, because we all have to be concerned about climate change, we have to fundamentally and radically rethink about how we prioritize the investments we make in this kind of infrastructure," she said. She urged council to engage in that type of conversation at budget time later this year. Ward 5 Coun. Gardi agreed. He was pleased to hear that the plan will cover all four seasons and include considerations for plowing sidewalks, portions of the Hub Trail and "link" the alternatives together so people can walk to their destinations and ensure they are barrier free all year round. He wants the city to ensure the plan also includes "linking up neighbourhoods in the west end to the best way we can. I hope you have some ideas to expand those opportunities," Gardi said. Some conversation will need to occur to determine how electric mobility devices, electric bikes and scooters fit into the mix and whether they should be considered non-motorized or not.

McConnell noted that recently in Toronto, all scooters and electric modes of transportation have been banned from their waterfront trails. He said motorized wheelchairs will be welcome because of their slow speeds, but items like scooters and e-bikes will need to be examined more closely. McConnell said he is also cognizant that some older residents are turning to those modes of transportation are becoming more popular and they will be considered in the formation of the plan.

