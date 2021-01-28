New APH associate medical officer of health named

Article content

Dr. John Tuinema has been appointed as associate medical officer of health for Algoma Public Health, starting July 2021.

Tuinema will work under the direction of the medical officer of health Dr. Jennifer Loo.

“The board is delighted that Dr. Tuinema is joining the team, he will serve as a valuable member of a dedicated group of public health professionals here in Algoma,” said board of health chair Sally Hagman. “Being from Northern Ontario, his lived experience and training will serve as an important asset for residents across the district. We look forward to having him here.”

Tuinema’s career began as paramedic in the Algoma district with Algoma Emergency Medical Services and later with Greater Sudbury Emergency Medical Services before pursuing further education at Northern Ontario School of Medicine (NOSM).

Further to his training at NOSM, Tuinema, with a “keen” interest in the preventive side of health, completed his master’s of public health at Queen’s University, while concurrently completing a post-graduate specialization in public health and preventive medicine from the Northern Ontario School of Medicine.

Tuinema is also trained as a family physician and a coroner for the province of Ontario.