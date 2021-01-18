New app helps police

A new app could be instrumental to find lost hikers, police say.

Jan 18, 2021
A new app could help find lost hikers.

City police are using a new app to help locate stranded hikers.

And according, to Sault Ste. Marie Police Services, the app has already been used to help two hikers who became lost in the Connor Road area earlier this year.

Police encouraged the stranded hitchhikers to download the what3words app, which helped officers and Sault Search and Rescue pinpoint their location.

The Sault Ste. Marie Police Service recently partnered with what3words to give the service another tool to locate people who may have become lost or stranded. The app provides three unique words for every 3m square in the world – allowing anyone to describe their precise location easily.

“Anything we can deploy to locate someone in distress is a positive,” says Chief Hugh Stevenson “we are happy to be the latest police service to partner with what3words, and I’m proud of our dispatchers as they reacted swiftly to coordinate the use of the app to locate people in need of support.”

“Our app is free for individual users to download and use,” says what3words representative Gregoire de Chavanas in a press release. “In emergency situations, like when hikers become stranded, we believe our technology can save lives. It is fantastic to see services like the Sault Ste. Marie Police Service embrace the use of what3words and we encourage everyone to download the free app to be prepared to give their 3 words in an emergency if needed”

The app works best when the user has downloaded the app onto their mobile device as it works offline without data connection and therefore there will be no limitations to being able to discover three words. For those who do not have the app in advance, emergency dispatchers can send a link for the app to phone’s via text message.