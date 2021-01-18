Article content

City police are using a new app to help locate stranded hikers.

And according, to Sault Ste. Marie Police Services, the app has already been used to help two hikers who became lost in the Connor Road area earlier this year.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. New app helps police Back to video

Police encouraged the stranded hitchhikers to download the what3words app, which helped officers and Sault Search and Rescue pinpoint their location.

The Sault Ste. Marie Police Service recently partnered with what3words to give the service another tool to locate people who may have become lost or stranded. The app provides three unique words for every 3m square in the world – allowing anyone to describe their precise location easily.

“Anything we can deploy to locate someone in distress is a positive,” says Chief Hugh Stevenson “we are happy to be the latest police service to partner with what3words, and I’m proud of our dispatchers as they reacted swiftly to coordinate the use of the app to locate people in need of support.”