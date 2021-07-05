New appointments for first, second doses added in July

More than 15,000 new appointments have now been added to clinics at the GFL Memorial Gardens throughout the month of July.

These clinics are for first or second dose appointments.

To make an appointment and to see the full list of clinic dates, visit our booking site or call 705-541-7370 or toll free 1-888-440-3730.

If you received your first dose at the GFL Memorial Gardens after May 1, emails will no longer be sent or direct calls made. Individuals can now book into one of the clinics being added throughout July and not wait for a specific appointment.

If you booked your first appointment from one of the Family Health Teams in the district, they will call you directly to schedule your second dose appointment.

Also, starting Monday, individuals between the ages of 12-17 are also eligible for accelerated second doses. Anyone 12 and older is now able to book their second shot, 28 days after their first dose of vaccine.

The Algoma Ontario Health Team and Algoma Public Health have partnered with the Sault Ste. Marie Innovation Centre and local clinics to create a new SSM Vaccine Availability Tracker. This tracker is an easy way for community members to identify which participating clinics have vaccine available and access eligibility and booking information. Check back regularly for vaccine availability!