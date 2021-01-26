New development planned for former Wm Merrifield property

A 49 unit condominium complex on Patrick Street is expected to begin this year.

Elaine Della-Mattia
Jan 26, 2021  •  10 hours ago  •  2 minute read
Sault Ste. Marie city crest found in council chambers.

Elaine Della-Mattia

Vacant land on Patrick Street will be developed into 49 multiple attached dwelling units.

City council approved the draft plan approval for the 14 unit Vacant Land Condominium plan at Monday’s council meeting.

The 6.43 acres of property will be used to create the semi-detached dwelling complex.

The complex will have access to Patrick Street and Wallace Terrace and be serviced by a private road, city council heard.

The property is the former William Merrifield School property and the draft plan needed council’s approval in order to allow the development to occur in phases, said planning director Don McConnell.

“The distinction between a vacant land condominium and other types of condominiums is that the developer can register the plan before services and common elements are constructed, which means ‘serviced’ lots can be sold prior to the construction of those services and common elements,” the report states.

Story continues below
This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

The plan registration also means the City is required to sign a declaration stating there are sufficient funds available to complete all common elements prior to registration.

“In this case, the city becomes the surety to guarantee that lots will be serviced and all common elements will be constructed.”

It’s expected the development will occur in three phases.

Proper zoning for the property is already in place.

The Ontario numbered company applicant, Dave Ruscio, was represented by lawyer Carlo Spadafora, who said the single level residences will maximize the use of the property and is an example of infill development.

The project, he said, will complement the area with William Merrifield Park nearby and a walkway will provide pedestrian access to the park, which abuts the development to the north.

The units will rent for market value prices.

Under the province’s Housing Policy 6, urban residential developments less than 50 units do not require any affordable housing units.

“The applicant’s proposal for 49 dwelling units underscores one of the main issues with the current ‘numbers-based’ approach to affordable housing,” the report to council reads.

The report to council states that there is sufficient water, sanitary and storm sewer capacity in the area to accommodate the development.

The condominium development will be responsible for its private road snow removal and waste collection.

There was no opposition to the development.

Construction on the development will likely begin this spring, Spadafora said.

“This is a great use of the property. It will be a cool place to live with the tennis courts and rink nearby. I look forward to a nice development there,” said Ward 5 Coun. Corey Gardi.

Ward 3 Coun. Matthew Shoemaker said he supports the development.

“A number of schools have been used for rehabilitation projects and they have been completed and turned out very nicely. This developer does nice work and I support it,” he said.