Travis Anderson remains cautiously optimistic that the tourism industry will bounce back as the province – and elsewhere – emerge fro the pandemic.

Article content A new city funding mechanism will help support festivals and special events and grow local attractions.

City council approved a new Tourism Development stream of its community development fund. The new funds allow for the development of quality tourism products and events, encourage additional overnight stays to the area, enhance existing products and support marketing efforts to the area. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. New funding mechanism geared to growing local tourism Back to video The Tourism Development Fund will come from revenue collected from the existing Municipal Accommodation Tax, said Travis Anderson, director of tourism and community development. Revenue collected from hotels and motels from room-night stays will be distributed to the direct marketing fund as required by provincial legislation. Additional collected funds will be split evenly between the tourism development fund and the city share to be utilized for tourism development, marketing and product development, the report to council states.

Article content “Sault Ste. Marie is about building a place where people want to visit, live and do business,” said Anderson. “Tourism is one of the most valuable tools to build the community we want. The addition of the Tourism Development Fund supports new and existing events with the effort to attract and inspire current visitors to stay longer in our community.” There is currently $450,000 in the fund. The Municipal Accommodation Tax was deferred last year due to the pandemic. “We have money in there and we believe we are well positioned to support any applications that may come forward,” he said. Council heard that the festival and special events stream will be used to support new or existing events like festivals, conferences and sporting tournaments which can attract a significant number of visitors to Sault Ste. Marie. Anderson said there may not be many applications in this category this year as a result of the pandemic but any unused monies can be carried forward and applied to successful applications when needed. The attractions and product development stream can provide support for upgrades to new or developing infrastructure, business or products that will enhance tourism offerings in Sault Ste. Marie. Both streams will allow council to support projects, the city’s strategic plan and FutureSSM. Tourism fund applicants can receive up to a maximum of $20,000 for festivals and special events. Attraction and product development applications can receive up to $50,000.

Article content Anderson said that it’s hoped the fund will help stimulate tourism, economic development and bring more people to Sault Ste. Marie. “We’ve been looking at this for a number of years, prior to when the EDC and Tourism Sault Ste. Marie was moved in house but with the Municipal Accommodation Tax we can move forward with it now,” he said. Sault Ste. Marie isn’t the first community to offer assistance for tourism-related projects like these, he said.

In fact, it has become a best practice with destination marketing programs, he said. News of the application program spread quickly and Anderson said that following approval at Monday’s council meeting, he received several calls Tuesday. “To use the cliché, it’s another tool in our tool box to help support and develop our tourism,” he said. Anderson remains cautiously optimistic that the tourism industry will bounce back as the province – and elsewhere – emerge fro the pandemic. “I think we will return to a strong tourist season in 2022,” he said.

