New pumper/tanker bought for long haul: Chief

Prince council approves purchase of second new fire truck in less than 2 years

Less than two years after approving the purchase of a new pumper/tanker truck for the volunteer fire department, council voted at the September meeting to order a second new truck instead of waiting indefinitely to buy a used one.

The four-wheel drive vehicle will be built to the fire department’s specifications by Pierce Manufacturing, one of the largest manufacturers of fire trucks in the world.

Fire Chief Steve Hemsworth said the truck, costing $476,000, would be delivered late next year or early in 2023.

And the second time around, council didn’t balk at the price tag.

“If you look at our finances … we can afford to pay cash for it,” said Mayor Ken Lamming. “We’ve been putting money in reserves for (the fire department) for years.”

The vehicle will replace the department’s old pumper truck, a trouble-prone 1996 model, whose radiator broke down in May while the firefighters were battling a wildland fire.

One of the old truck’s key functions is to shuttle water to fire scenes that are farther than 300 metres from a fire hydrant. The breakdown left the department unable to provide fire protection to most of the township during the two weeks it took to obtain new parts and have the truck repaired.

But because the truck is over 20 years old, it no longer meets the standards required for fire trucks by Underwriters Laboratories of Canada (ULC) and the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA).

In July, Hemsworth warned council that the township could face lawsuits if the fire department continued to use the old truck and it broke down on the way to a fire scene, resulting in the loss of a resident’s home.

In his September report to council, Hemsworth wrote that there was little chance the township would be able to replace the old pumper with a reliable used truck, because the severe wildfire season in Canada’s West had led to a demand for working fire trucks from private companies that needed them to fight structure fires.

Hemsworth also noted that the fire department had “made do” in the past with used firetrucks that city fire departments had retired. While the trucks had been well maintained, they were not suited to rapid responses in remote areas of the township, or in stormy winter weather, he said.

“I’m not buying a truck for 2022 or 2023,” Hemsworth told council. “I’m buying a firetruck for 2040.

“The township might change quite a bit in 20 years. We have more houses … being built in the bush area or the wildland interface area. That’s going to increase our responsibility in responding in that area.”