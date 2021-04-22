New school name

Article content

Trustees of the Huron-Superior Catholic District School Board has approved a name change for its school in Wawa.

Beginning September 1, St. Joseph French Immersion Catholic School will be known as St. Augustine French Immersion Catholic Elementary School.

The committee charged to looking into renaming the school consisted of staff, students, parents, clergy, community members and trustees.

A number of names were considered and St. Augustine was chosen because of the connection this saint has with St. Monica, the parish the school partners with.

St. Augustine was St. Monica’s son and is best known as a theologian who had profound impact on Christian thought. He is recognized as a Catholic Doctor of the Church.

“We are very pleased with how this process transpired. We knew it would be an emotional journey but we are excited for the start of a new chapter in our school’s history this fall. St. Augustine will be a school that continues the vibrant Catholic education St. Joseph has represented for decades,” said Principal, Nadine Cartledge. The process of creating a new logo for the newly named school is underway.