Newly released audiobook tells a story from the heart Author Rick Prashaw takes Soar, Adam, Soar, to a new level. The audiobook is narrated by his son Adam's heart recipient, John Dickhout.

Article content It’s a story told from the heart – literally. Soar, Adam, Soar, the story about Adam Prashaw’s short life and how he died tragically as a result of a drowning accident during a seizure, is now available by audiobook. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Newly released audiobook tells a story from the heart Back to video Adam saved four lives as an organ donor, including the audiobook’s narrator, John Dickhout, the recipient of Adam’s heart. Adam’s story was originally told though his father, Rick Prashaw. Prashaw, a journalist and former aid to former Sault Ste. Marie MP Tony Martin and later Claude Gravelle and Rachel Blaney, left Parliament Hill and wrote the book after his son’s death. Soar, Adam, Soar is the story about Adam, who was born Rebecca Adam Prashaw, but insisted being called Adam. Identifying himself as a transgender, he endured two brain surgeries to attempt to stop epileptic seizures before drowning in a hot tub during an unexpected seizure in 2016. Five people’s lives were saved as a result of Adam’s organ donation.

Article content Just this week, Tantor Media released the audiobook of Soar, Adam, Soar. “I wear his Superman ring Adam’s mom gave me,” said narrator and heart recipient Dickhout. “Adam was a huge Batman – and Superman – fan. She told me it was his favorite ring. And, while he didn’t set out to be one, for me, there could be no greater superhero.” It’s very unusual for a donor recipient to come to know who his donor, or his donor’s loved ones, are. But to Prashaw, that’s part of the fabulous story he loves to share, as the two men have become friends, he told The Sault Star in an interview late last year. And Prashaw says he’s moved when he hears Dickhout narrate the story. “It stirs up so much, it brings me some tears, but mostly just a big grin,” he said in a telephone interview from Ottawa. After Prashaw’s book was originally published, and a tour to promote it followed, the idea of an audiobook surfaced. By that time, Prashaw and Dickhout were friends and Prashaw said he knew the heart recipient, a former actor, was the man for the job and he received the nod after auditioning for it. “I instantly thought of John. He’s perfect. His golden attitude is infectious. Adam was so positive despite many hardships. We still grieve but the grief chases gratitude too. It’s bittersweet, but I am not bitter nor cynical,” Prashaw said. He noted that Dickhout had to audition for the role as narrator of the audiobook. Dickhout confessed excitement and nerves seeing the audiobook released.

Article content He wanted to ensure that he was doing justice for the story he calls a special love story. For Dickhout, he was focused on finding his Jan. 25, 2016 donor because it gave him a new life. After a first exchange of anonymous letters with Prashaw and Suzanne Corbeil, Adam’s parents in Ottawa, clever sleuthing and a fake Facebook page he called “Heart Recipient” led Dickhout to Prashaw. They have become good friends. Prashaw said that if Adam were alive today, he’d be having fun watching the publicity and his story told. “He was shy, but at the same time he liked to be at the centre of attention and, to me, I believe his hand has been in this whole story somehow. I always said it was like he was talking to me,” Prashaw said. Using 125 of Adam’s wild Facebook posts, Prashaw deputized his late son as co-author to write Soar, Adam, Soar, (Dundurn Press, 2019). “From early childhood, through coming out first as a lesbian and then as a man, and his battles with epilepsy and refusal to give in,” reads Tantor’s book synopsis, “Soar, Adam, Soar chronicles Adam Prashaw’s drive to define himself, his joyful spirit, and his love of life, which continues to conquer all.”“When it became clear that we could not have the miracle we wished, we stepped back and let other miracles occur,” Prashaw wrote. “We want to honour the wishes of our son…” Prashaw was visiting his sister in California when he received the news that Adam was found alone in a hot tub after a seizure. Driving her brother to an airport to join a weekend bedside vigil, his sister, Pati Prashaw, a nurse, planted the seed to consider organ donation.

Article content Dickhout and Prashaw returned to California in 2019 for the short documentary premiere, A Racing Heart, at the San Luis Obispo Film Festival. The documentary captures Dickhout’s post-transplant race to honour Adam and his new health. In late 2020, the two men collaborated on the four-episode Gifts of Life podcast telling their heart transplant story from the donor and recipient sides. Prashaw says he’s continuing to write. Next up will be his memoir, which he’s titled Father Rick, Roamin’ Catholic. A self-described storyteller, Prashaw said it will include a number of bits about his time in Sault Ste. Marie, Garden River and with Martin. The audiobook can be accessed through various apps, including Audible, Audiobooks or through Tandor Media’s website.

