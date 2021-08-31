News from election candidates

Strive YPG is hosting an all candidates debate on Sept. 13.

Topics of the debate will centre on issues that specifically affect young professionals between the ages of 19-40.

The event will be held at SOO Blaster, 345 Queen Street E. from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Strive was developed in 2012 by the Sault Ste. Marie Chamber of Commerce to fill a representation gap for individuals between the ages of 19 and 40.

This subcommittee has its own elected executive, which is rotated annually based on its active membership’s votes.

Strive works with other stakeholders within the community to provide networking events, learning development opportunities and community involvement initiatives.

NDP committed to justice for residential school survivors

A New Democrat government would fully fund the search for grave sites at former residential schools and maintain residential school cemeteries according to the wishes of Indigenous families, residential school survivors and communities, says Sault Ste. Marie candidate Marie Morin-Strom.

“It’s time to find the records for every child who was sent to residential school,” said Morin-Strom.

Survivors of the Shingwauk Residential School have worked to guide healing and reconciliation work both locally and across Canada. Thanks to their work, an extensive photo and document archive has been compiled, and the records of the Aboriginal Healing Foundation are now housed at Algoma University.

“Reconciliation is only possible if we are committed to truth, justice and accountability,” said Morin-Strom. “New Democrats recognize this, and that’s why an NDP government will support the work of survivors by ensuring the appointment of a special prosecutor to pursue those responsible for the unspeakable harm inflicted on Indigenous children and their families by Canada’s residential school system. We will as well fund community-driven solutions for healing.”