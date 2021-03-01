No Canada Post delivery Monday

Due to inclement winter conditions Monday in Sault Ste. Marie, Canada Post is suspending delivery for the day and not sending delivery agents out, as winter conditions have made it unsafe.

Delivery will resume once it is deemed safe to do so.

Canada Post encourages customers to clear the snow and ice from their walkways, stairs, and driveways, to ensure safe access to the front door for both their visitors, as well as their mail carriers, when service resumes.

