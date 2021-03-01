Article content

Due to inclement winter conditions Monday in Sault Ste. Marie, Canada Post is suspending delivery for the day and not sending delivery agents out, as winter conditions have made it unsafe.

Delivery will resume once it is deemed safe to do so.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. No Canada Post delivery Monday Back to video

Canada Post encourages customers to clear the snow and ice from their walkways, stairs, and driveways, to ensure safe access to the front door for both their visitors, as well as their mail carriers, when service resumes.