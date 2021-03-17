





Article content PRINCE TOWNSHIP — Fire Chief Steve Hemsworth reported to council that the volunteer fire department’s proposed budget will be higher than last year’s and cautioned that there will be no painless ways to cut costs. Speaking on Zoom, Hemsworth told council the proposed budget comes to $94,000 compared to $89,000 last year, and will cover what he considers essential items. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. No fat in Prince fire department to cut: Chief Back to video Topping the list are repairs to the 26-year-old Freightliner pumper, which he said had electrical problems. The truck is classified as a water supply apparatus, Hemsworth said, because the standards set by Underwriters’ Laboratories of Canada (ULC) require firetrucks to be no more than 20 years old. Repairs to the truck topped $8,000 over the past two years, and Hemsworth predicted the department would pay over $5,000 for parts and repairs this year. A single part – an electronic keypad for the automatic transmission — costs $3,600, he said.

Article content He noted too that the truck transports the medical gear when the fire department responds to medical emergencies. Also high on the essentials list are three sets of new turnout gear to replace three sets that are at the end of their 10-year lifespan. The cost to replace all three will be $7,500. “If you don’t want to purchase the new sets of turnout gear, let me know, and I will terminate the positions of the firefighters whose gear is expiring … One of them is a captain,” Hemsworth said. The department also needs six sets of wildland firefighting gear, but Hemsworth noted that the $2,200 the township saved on this year’s contract with the Ministry of Natural Resources for wildland fire protection will cover the cost. Under the new contract, the fire department will be responsible for suppressing wildland fires at the wind farm and in large swaths of the township that the MNR protected last year. However, training costs will $8,000 his year, including $4,000 to have the firefighters recertified in first aid, CPR, and AED (automated external defibrillation). Hemsworth said recertification every three years is mandatory and must be done by an outside agency, such as St. John Ambulance. Without it, the fire department would have to stop responding to medical calls, he said. The department must also set aside $2,500 this year to resume the fire prevention education and door-to-door safety checks that were cancelled last year over concerns about COVID-19.

Article content After presenting his proposed budget, Hemsworth told council he has located a 2003 Freightliner pumper in Joliette, Quebec, with a price tag of $125,000. The truck has features similar to the 1996 pumper, but it has not been heavily used, and spare parts would be easy to find. Hemsworth suggested the township considers spending the fire department’s reserves to purchase the truck and retiring the 1996 pumper. Asked what risks were involved in keeping the old truck running, Hemsworth replied, “The risk is that the truck will break down when we need it.” But Coun. Dave Amadio pointed out that the 2003 truck was already 18 years old and would only meet ULC standards for another two years. He said he preferred to pay whatever it cost to maintain the old truck until the fire department had enough funds in reserve to purchase a newer vehicle. Amadio noted, too, that the township had bought a brand-new pumper/tanker truck last year, and that it would be difficult to finance another truck purchase so soon afterward. Mayor Ken Lamming also said he preferred to repair the old truck and until a newer one was available. After a 10-minute discussion, council voted to approve the purchase of an electronic keypad for the 1996 pumper’s automatic transmission, at a cost of $3,600. The figure does not include the repairs.

