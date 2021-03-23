





Share this Story: ‘No surprise’ pandemic hitting SAH pocketbook: Official

‘No surprise’ pandemic hitting SAH pocketbook: Official jpeg, SM

Article content COVID-19 continues to haunt Sault Area Hospital finances. “To no surprise of anyone,” Sault Ste. Marie’s principal health-care facility is posting a deficit of approximately $9.3 million, which is causing an “unfavourable budget variance” of $9.8 million, Trevor Rachkowski, the facility’s Resources Committee chair, said during the public portion of Monday evening’s board of directors meeting, held virtually. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. ‘No surprise’ pandemic hitting SAH pocketbook: Official Back to video Some $8 million of this is attributed to the impact of COVID, yielding $10.5 million in lost revenue, the meeting heard. “All in all, we’re not unfamiliar with the fact that the likelihood of an unbalanced budget this year is very high,” Rachkowski told the meeting, citing as factors increased expenses through limited use of board rooms, expanded capacity, unbudgeted beds “that we know” have opened, “hot and cold areas,” specifically during Wave 1, and limited use of waiting rooms.

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content Rachkowski said his report contained more “robust” details to be shared during the closed portion of the meeting. On Tuesday, the Sault Star asked for a copy of the full report. SAH did not respond immediately to the request. When the hospital went into “COVID mode” in early 2020, it stopped doing a number of procedures and, with visitor restrictions, a temporary parking fee suspension and many employees working from home, parking revenue was naturally impacted. In March 2020, the province restricted elective and non-urgent surgical and clinical procedures, programs and clinics. Sault Area Hospital received approval last June to resume procedures gradually, as should there be a sudden surge of COVID-19 cases, the hospital would require immediate access to 10 per cent of its beds. Late Monday, Algoma Public Health reported two new cases of COVID-19, both from Sault Ste. Marie and area. This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 224 since March, with 21 active. There is currently one COVID-19 hospitalization. There have been four deaths in Algoma District. SAH announced recently it, again, sought provincial dollars to make up for COVID-related expenses. In December, SAH reported the province did approve funding to cover COVID-related expenditures for a period of 2020. It was not be included in September fiscal results but recorded in those of October. That figure has not been released. More details were requested last week of the provincial ask.

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content “At this time, we remain under embargo regarding this information,” SAH manager of communications Brandy Sharp Young told the Sault Star. “We will share details once we are able to share.” Ministry of Health spokesperson Lindsay Davidson said all Ontario hospitals that have a working funds deficit are eligible for consideration for this program. “Once final funding amounts have been confirmed in the summer, the list of hospitals will be made available,” Davidson said, adding it is “anticipated” that funding will be received by hospitals by summer. According to the Ontario Hospital Association, the combined hospital sector net deficit for April to November 2020 was $521 million, inclusive of expenses, lost revenue, and balanced budget plans not implemented due to COVID-19. In the year ahead, costs for the hospital sector are expected to increase more than four per cent annually as a result of inflation, growth, new volumes and labour increases. To remain “financially whole,” OHA says, Ontario hospitals require reimbursement for all COVID-19 expenses and lost revenue, funding to help manage the provincial backlog of surgeries and an increase to base funding of 4.3 per cent, or $860 million, to account for labour costs, growth, and additional volumes. jougler@postmedia.com On Twitter: @JeffreyOugler

Share this article in your social network







Latest National Stories Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

News Near Sault Ste. Marie