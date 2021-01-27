‘No surprise’ SAH forecasting unbalanced budget: Official

Jeffrey Ougler
Jan 27, 2021  •  11 hours ago  •  2 minute read
0116 sm a1 sah.SM.jpeg
Sault Area Hospital JEFFREY OUGLER/POSTMEDIA jpeg, SM

The last year has taken a toll on Sault Area Hospital, particularly its pocketbook, the facility’s board of directors heard this week.

Sault Ste. Marie’s principal health-care facility has racked up a combined loss of revenue of $5.7 million, and is showing a year-to-date shortfall of $5.8 million, Trevor Rachkowski, SAH’s Resources Committee chair, told Monday’s open board of directors meeting, held virtually.

COVID-19 is, naturally, the culprit, Rachkowski said.

“Obviously, we’re having a lot less people go into the hospital for elective procedures, either due to the fact that we were not open for them and, or, choosing to wait it out until, hopefully, the hospital is better placed and COVID is past,” he added.

“To no surprise of anyone, we will be forecasting an unbalanced budget, obviously with a bit of uncertainly around that as the ministry support unfolds.”

SAH is not alone with its financial challenges.

Story continues below
This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

An earlier Ontario Hospital Association survey indicated a number of the province’s health-care facilities have shouldered similar, or worse, fiscal woes. A September OHA report, Understanding the Impact of COVID-19 on Ontario Hospital Finances, said that with the initial pandemic response, the finances of all Ontario hospitals were, indeed, impacted.

When SAH went into “COVID mode” in early 2020, it stopped doing a number of procedures and, with visitor restrictions, a temporary parking fee suspension and many employees working from home, parking revenue was naturally impacted. Last March, the province restricted elective and non-urgent surgical and clinical procedures, programs and clinics. Sault Area Hospital received approval last June to resume procedures gradually, as should there be a sudden surge of COVID-19 cases, the hospital would require immediate access to 10 per cent of its beds.

“As everyone can appreciate, the hospital is a very different place than it was a year ago,” Rachkowski said. “I think the teams have responded very well, and, quite frankly, had to respond quickly to some of the government’s direction.”

Algoma Public Health has reported two COVID-related deaths, so far, in the district. There have been 155 confirmed cases here since March, with 15 cases currently active. One person is currently hospitalized and 83,058 tests have been carried out, APH reports.

APH also reported Wednesday long-term care home residents in Algoma will start receiving the COVID-19 vaccine this week. The health unit has received its first shipment of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine for the district and the province has prioritized the doses for LTC home residents.

Story continues below
This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Meanwhile, in December, SAH reported the province did approve funding to cover COVID-related expenditures for a period of 2020. It was not to be included in September fiscal results but recorded in those of October.

The figure was not released at the time, with the hospital indicating the information was “under embargo” from Ontario Health (North). An inquiry to Ontario Health was directed to the Ministry of Health, which said an announcement would be forthcoming. There has been no word since from the ministry.

It was reported last September that SAH submitted a reimbursement request of $4.3 million to the North East Local Health Integration Network.

jougler@postmedia.com

On Twitter: @JeffreyOugler