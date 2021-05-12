





Article content City council has approved a 69-unit residential subdivision to be built at Old Garden River Road and Millcreek Drive. Applicant Daniel Fremlin received his rezoning request Monday that will see 37 single-detached and 16 semi-detached dwellings (total 32 units) and a neighbourhood park created in the area. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. North-end subdivision gets council approval Back to video The property, which totals just over 8 ha, is being purchased by Fremlin now that the rezoning has been approved. It has a history of rezoning applications, which included the allowance for institutional development for St. Mary’s College and the western portion zoned for a possible hospital or health care related use, a report to council states. The portion identified for the new subdivision was severed from St. Mary’s College in 2011. It’s anticipated that the semi-detached units will be marketed in the $500,000 range and singles in the $450,000 to $600,000 range. Affordability requirements associated with the development have also been waived by city council.

Article content “The provincially defined affordable sale price for dwellings in Sault Ste. Marie is $206,193, which is 10 per cent below average resale price sales,” a report to council states. According to the Ministry of Municipal Affairs and Housing, about 51 per cent of homes for purchase in the city are considered to be affordable, while only 30 per cent is considered widely acceptable, the report says. “With this in mind, from a home ownership standpoint, Sault Ste. Marie is relatively affordable,” the report states. The planning document also notes that most affordable homes are not considered new, greenfield builds, but instead, resales. The subdivision plan will see the semi-detached lots located west of Smyl Boulevard built in the first phase of the project and the single-detached lots east of Smyl Boulevard as the second phase. A portion of the property will also be used for parkland purposes, with close proximity to the Hub Trail. Ward 3 Coun. Donna Hilsinger said she received concerns from nearby residents about drainage, parkland and traffic, both vehicular and pedestrian traffic. A traffic impact study concluded the development will not create any operational issues at nearby intersections or cause notable delays on the roadways. Tweaking signal timers to adjust for more AM peak hour traffic westbound has been recommended in the report. City design and construction engineer Carl Rumiel said that while Old Garden River Road is considered a class B road, and has no sidewalks, an enhanced boulevard or paved shoulder will be created to better accommodate pedestrian traffic.

Article content He said he’s also satisfied that there will not be any drainage issues to the existing neighbourhoods. The application sparked concern from two nearby property owners. Noah Edwards, a Millcreek Drive resident, wants to see a well-landscaped buffer created between the existing and new homes. He said it adds a natural feature to the neighbourhood and helps with privacy issues for the new and old homes. Edwards said he spoke to the planners about cutting down the extensive trees in the area and was disappointed that a lot will be cut down, but only one per lot replanted. He suggests that number should be increased to five trees per lot. Thirdly, Edwards suggests that traffic calming aids be implemented in the roadway to keep traffic speeds down. He was also concerned about the lack of sidewalks or a pedestrian crossover for students and others to cross the road to get to school, or to get to an area bus shelter. He also wants to see walkways paved for increase safety and access. Rosanne Allega said her property backs on to the proposed subdivision and had originally envisioned to sever the rear of the property by having a road put in. This plan, she says, locks in the property owners, many of whom own more than an acre of land. Allega said she now lives in Toronto and called it unfair that she didn’t receive the planning application notice until quite recently, and hasn’t had an opportunity to review the city documents or speak to the developer. “There’s so much more that could have been done, so much more potential for Sault Ste. Marie,” she said. Allega said the existing taxpayers in the area have been forgotten about in the process and was not considered. “If people had reached out to us a lot sooner, something more feasible and a lot better could have been done,” she told council.

