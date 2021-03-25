





Northern mayors ask province to reconsider cutting health units The pandemic has shown the importance of strong public health units and mayors of Northern Ontario are asking the province to reconsider reducing their numbers and reconsider putting the burden of the budgets on municipalities.

Article content Premier Doug Ford and the provincial government are being asked to reconsider a decision that will see public health units reduced across the province. It was announced in the fall of 2019 – prior to the pandemic – that Ontario would amalgamate its 34 public health units to 10. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Northern mayors ask province to reconsider cutting health units Back to video “I would really hope that the province takes a real sober, second look at its intentions with public health,” said Mayor Christian Provenzano. The Northern Ontario Large Urban Mayor’s group is concerned that the reduction will reduce the province’s public health capacity. “As it stands, throughout the pandemic we have seen our public health units capacity stretched to beyond their respective limits. Reducing that capacity further risks a significant deterioration of their ability to effectively serve their regions during normal times, much less another health care crisis,” a letter to Ford reads. Provenzano said he believes that public health units have historically been taken for granted because a lot of people who use health care do so through family providers.

Article content “But this pandemic has really brought home the importance of strong public health units and strong public health agencies,” Provenzano said. “I think that based on the experience we’ve had over the past year and continue to have, I would really strongly hope that the government will relook at this and ensure that we have a really strong public health agency and I don’t believe having less public health units is the direction to go in.” NOLUM is also concerned about a funding model shift that puts the burden on the municipal levy and wants to see a return of the former funding system. “Health care is squarely a matter of provincial responsibility and jurisdiction. Our municipal levies and funding mechanisms have a difficult time affording the essential services they were designed and are required to provide . . . If the province continues to shift costs into the municipal tax base, it will put additional pressures on commercial, industrial and residential realty taxes that we are already struggling to maintain at reasonable levels.” It requests that public health costs should be borne by the province and that any adjustments to the funding formula should see a reduction to the amount levied through municipalities. The financial aspect is especially important to municipalities in the North because there is not assessment growth. “All your doing is putting additional stress on the levy,” he said. At one time, public health agency costs were shared between the province and municipalities with the province bearing 75 per cent of the costs. In recent years, that burden has been shifted to a 50-50 split and the new plan, which was suspended as a result of the pandemic, would see municipalities paying an even greater share.

Article content “Municipalities can’t adjust levies by outside agencies, which means they often have to reduce their inside budget which can affect the quality of services they provide,” Provenzano said. While the matter isn’t just a Northern Ontario health issue, Provenzano said it’s the NOLUM group that has continued to engage and raise common issues throughout the pandemic. He said this issue could be widely supported throughout the province, and lobbying could be adapted by the Association of Municipalities of Ontario (AMO). The correspondence will appear on Monday’s council agenda, and Provenzano said that if city council provides any other direction to move the issue forward, he would be glad to do it. City council meets virtually Monday at 4:30 p.m.

