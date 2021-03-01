NSHN worker tests positive

This handout illustration image created at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) shows the coronavirus, COVID-19. HANDOUT / CENTERS FOR DISEASE CONTROL
Blind River —North Shore Health Network (NSHN) has received confirmation from Algoma Public Health that a staff member from the Blind River site has tested positive for COVID-19.

This person acquired their COVID-19 infection through exposure outside of the work setting. NSHN has “worked closely” with the employee, confirming that while at work all “appropriate and best practice” infection prevention and control measures were taken.

The worker is self-isolating at home, following public health direction. In collaboration with NSHN, Algoma Public Health has conducted contact tracing and has notified all close contacts directly.

