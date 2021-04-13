





Share this Story: OCUFA calls for Romano's resignation

OCUFA calls for Romano's resignation Romano says the ministry's priority is the continuity of learning for Laurentian University's students.

Article content Elaine Della-Mattia The Ontario Confederation of University Faculty Associations is calling for Ross Romano’s resignation. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. OCUFA calls for Romano's resignation Back to video The OCUFA says the Sault Ste. Marie MPP and Minister of Colleges and Universities was “well aware of the financial challenges Laurentian was facing at least six months before they became public.” It was announced earlier this week that Laurentian University will cut about 60 programs and more than 80 faculty members as a result of its restructuring efforts under the Companies’ Creditors Arrangement Act (CCAA) proceedings that began earlier this year. The Ministry of Colleges and Universities is not a participant in CCAA proceedings. “(Ross) Romano has not done the work needed to support Laurentian University and its students, faculty or community,” the OCUFA charges. Romano’s staff said he was in caucus meetings and briefings Tuesday and was not available for comment.

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content His office provided the following statement: “It is deeply concerning and regrettable that Laurentian University has had to take such drastic measures to get their fiscal house in order. We are monitoring the situation closely. Our priority is the continuity of learning for Laurentian’s students.” The statement also said that Romano has a productive relationship with its post-secondary education sector, including its faculty associations, and is committed to its future, and the future of students. “With Laurentian, the government’s focus continues to be the continuity of learning for Laurentian’s students,” the emailed response said. The OCUFA argues the provincial government has the responsibility to fund and ensure effective operation of the public institution. If the government doesn’t do that, then Laurentian is at risk of becoming the first public university to experience financial distress and not receive financial assistance from the provincial government, the association charges. “If Minister Romano believes in Ontario’s public university system, he needs to step in now and fund Laurentian,” said Rahul Sapra, president of the OCUFA. “If not, he should resign from his position as Minister to make way for someone who understands the importance of Ontario’s world-class public university system, is willing to secure its future for current and future generations, and will provide immediate funding to save Laurentian University.”

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content He’s calling on the provincial government to invest in Laurentian University and avoid job losses and program cuts. “If Ross Romano had done his job, none of these cuts would have occurred,” said Sapra. “Romano and the Ford government knew about the depths of Laurentian’s financial difficulties for months, if not years. They had numerous opportunities to take action to avert this crisis. Instead, they chose to do nothing and betrayed the trust of Ontarians.” The OCUFA argues that the financial crisis at the Nickel City university was created by the provincial government’s underfunding to the institution and its cuts and freezing of tuition fees without providing equivalent public funding. Sapra says Romano and the Ontario government have abandoned an important Northern university in its greatest moment of need and has repeatedly refused to meet with OCUFA representatives to discuss the situation at Laurentian and other challenges facing Ontario universities. “The impacts of these cuts will be felt well beyond the halls of Laurentian. They will reverberate throughout the Greater Sudbury area, hurting students, hard-working families, and the local economy,” Sapra said in a press release. The full scope of the cuts is not yet clear. Romano had said in an earlier press conference that students will not be affected and will be able to complete their degrees. Laurentian has also recently indicated since said that most federated students close to completion will be able to complete their degrees, some through course substitutions or through letters of permissions.

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content In addition, most undergraduates will also be able to complete their programs. Detailed plans for students will be available to ensure they have a pathway to degree completion. The university will also help a small number of students transition to a related program at Laurentian or another institution, if required. New admissions will not be accepted into the programs that are closing and graduate students will likely be more affected with layoff notices provided to faculty. The ministry has appointed a special advisor, Alan Harrison, to provide independent advice and recommendations to the Minister of Colleges and Universities regarding the financial situation at Laurentian. The scope of the special advisor’s mandate will extend beyond financial analysis, and include an examination of other factors underlying the situation at Laurentian.” Laurentian filed for creditor protection on Feb. 1, citing years of operational deficits, decreasing enrollment and increased expenses due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Romano has also noted that Ontario’s 20 publicly assisted universities are autonomous institutions within its own act of the legislature and are governed by their own boards. Laurentian University has received more funding proportionally than other institutions. Grants have totaled close to $80 million per year for the past five years. Ministry grants accounted for more than 40 per cent of Laurentian’s total revenue 2019-2020 year, compared to a 23 per cent average for the universities’ sector overall.

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content Laurentian is the largest university in Northern Ontario with more than 7,000 undergraduate and graduate students. Laurentian University has a partnership with Sault College in its collaborative bachelor of science nursing program. Students attend the four-year program at Sault College but are issued their degrees from Laurentian University. The college announced last year that it has been given the go-ahead to develop its own degree program and is in the process of doing so. Sault College also has Pathways agreements into other programs at Laurentian University. That means students complete their diploma in various programs at Sault College and then can continue towards a degree at Laurentian. Sault College’s director of communication Rick Webb confirms that the cuts at Laurentian do not affect any students at Sault College.

Share this article in your social network







Latest National Stories Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

News Near Sault Ste. Marie