One more COVID death reported

Elaine Della-Mattia
May 25, 2021
Algoma Public Health is reporting that a sixth COVID-19 related death has occurred within the region.

“It is with great sadness that today we are reporting the region’s sixth death related to COVID-19. Algoma Public Health offers sincere condolences to the family, friends, and caregivers affected by this loss and throughout this difficult time,” the notice reads.

Out of respect for the family, no further details will be provided.

The health unit also reports two other new cases, both from unknown causes, one from Sault Ste. Marie and the other from Elliot Lake. Both people are self isolating.

That brings the total number of confirmed cases in Algoma to 388, with 38 active cases, one of which is hospitalized.

In total, six people have died from COVID since the pandemic began more than a year ago.

