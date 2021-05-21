Article content

Algoma Public Health is reporting one new case of COVID-19, from Sault Ste. Marie and area.

The individual contracted the virus via close contact and is self-isolating, APH said Friday evening.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. One more tests positive Back to video

This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 383, with 33 active cases.

Ninety-one confirmed COVID-19 cases in Algoma have screened positive for a variant of concern. As of March 22, all COVID-19 positive specimens are tested for the N501Y and E484K mutations.

There are currently two COVID-19 hospitalizations. There have been four deaths in Algoma District.

Meanwhile, Ontario said Friday a record-high number of COVID-19 vaccine doses have been given out in a single day.

Health Minister Christine Elliott says more than 158,000 shots were administered since Thursday’s report.

More than 7.7 million doses have been administered in Ontario overall.

The province is reporting 1,890 new COVID-19 cases and 27 deaths from the virus Friday.