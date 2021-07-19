One new COVID case

Article content

Algoma Public Health reports one new case of COVID-19, from Sault Ste. Marie and area.

The individual contracted the virus via close contact and is self-isolating, APH said Monday afternoon.

This brings the total number of Algoma cases to 404 since March 2020. Four cases are currently active.

There are no hospitalizations. Six have died here.