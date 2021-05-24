Only Courageous People Resolve Conflict
Doing the same thing over and over and expecting a different result is insane.
The latest flareup between Gaza and Israel is one example of that.
The Middle East is like two kids arguing in a sand box and one taking his toys away and going home.
The kids may make up in a jiffy, but nations cannot swallow their pride and do the same.
Like families feuding for years over an argument whose roots lie in the midst of time, it takes a bold new approach to heal.
It might take young people on each side to take their future into their hands and drag the old ones along.
The hundred-year-long feud between the Hatfields and McCoys started to crack when young couples from each family intermarried.
The Middle East row is often blamed on religion, but God is not the reason.
It is pride, greed, jealousy, envy, power, desire to dominate, hate against minorities and refusal to let the past remain in the past, that should be blamed.
It took the largest Middle East country to realize that something drastic and unheard of had to be done to break the cycle of repeated wars.
President Anwar Sadat of Egypt reached out and his bold move was greeted with joy by Israel.
The first peace treaty between the Arab and Jewish nations was welcomed.
The Israeli leader, Menachem Begin, a former fighter for Israel independence, eagerly took the olive branch, and it took an Arab nation to do it.
Someone had to be first to swallow pride and offer peace, not from weakness, but from immense strength.
Peace cannot be brokered by outsiders; only the people involved can make peace.
Super powers have sat down with freedom fighters when they accepted that military superiority cannot crush a dream of self determination and independence.
Afghanistan and Vietnam are modern examples.
The Middle East waits for another of its leaders to break the dam of hate and memories and honestly want lasting peace.
The principles of nation peacemaking also apply to our friends and spouses.
Mutual respect, listening, compromise, patience, kindness, the ability to accept criticism, courtesy, unselfishness, not being easily provoked, trustworthiness and forgiveness are all qualities needed to keep that peace and harmony.
The secret of any permanent relationship is “never try to change the other.”
Mercy is the greatest virtue and trumps justice, and much mercy pays great dividends for a better future.
I pray these columns inspire people to get involved as volunteers and share their blessings and talents with the less fortunate.
