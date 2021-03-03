





Broadband beef-up critical for Northern business: Ring Ontario budget needs tools geared to region, chamber says

Article content The Chamber of Commerce network is urging the government to provide support for the hardest hit during the pandemic in its next budget. The Sault Ste. Marie Chamber of Commerce united with its umbrella organization, the Ontario Chamber of Commerce, to urge government to address pain points and lay the groundwork for a strong rebound as the province continues to grapple with the economic fallout of COVID-19. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Broadband beef-up critical for Northern business: Ring Back to video The pre-budget submission, released Friday, focuses on recovery, growth and modernization, the Chamber says in a release. It calls for policies that minimize the impacts of business closures, and uplift the sectors and demographics hit hardest by the pandemic. It also wants the province to invest in the infrastructure and workforce of the future and modernize government services to improve outcomes for businesses and residents. “With Ontario’s economy expected to enter a period of recovery this year as vaccines are distributed and businesses begin to reopen, resources need to be focused on where they will have the greatest impact,” said Sault chamber CEO Rory Ring. “In the upcoming budget, we would like to see a focus on re-skilling, broadband, and access to capital, which will be necessary for the revival of small business and entrepreneurship as well as an inclusive economic recovery.”

Article content Ring has his wish list set for both Northern Ontario as a whole, and closer to home, Sault Ste. Marie. He said for Northern Ontario, the acceleration of broadband is a critical component for businesses and has become even more important with COVID-19 and the transformation of business to a digital world. “We need to make sure that businesses across Northern Ontario are connected. It’s important now and to the future, especially as fears of a third-wave grow,” Ring said. He also wants to see the provincial budget recognize and further support the regional collaborations that have formed in the North. “I think the North has done well as presenting itself as a unified region and we have shown how that regionalization can help business, and the province’s economy prosper and get Indigenous communities involved to participate in our economy,” he said. “That needs to be recognized and encouraged for the future.” Ring said decarbonizing transportation remains a challenge for the North and has been addressed in the chamber’s document. “It’s a challenge because of the distance we travel and the overall climate and weather conditions we face,” he said. Ring said that makes it even more important for the provincial government to come to the table to discuss developing economic infrastructure, such as rail, to help drive the supply chain, promote tourism and get people to where they need to be. The 18-page chamber submission also states that resources should be targeted toward those sectors and communities that have been hit hardest by the pandemic, including industries requiring face-to-face contact, small businesses and municipal governments, as well as women and lower-income, racialized, elderly, new immigrant and younger Ontarians, said Rocco Rossi, president and CEO of the Ontario Chamber of Commerce.

Article content Ring said within Sault Ste. Marie, the message to the province is clear: Municipal fiscal sustainability is critical, and that means the revamping the municipal property tax system must move forward to ensure fairness and competitiveness, especially for the commercial and industrial sectors. “This is a highly prioritized issue,” Ring said, adding the document encourages the province to continue moving forward to modernize a fair property tax system. Ring said the Ontario government needs to put its effort in economic investment because the only way debt accumulated throughout the pandemic will be paid is through the private sector and business needs the tools to drive economic activity. The chamber’s recommendations outlined in the submission were developed together with businesses, post-secondary institutions, chambers of commerce and boards of trade. The submission focuses on mitigating the immediate impacts of the crisis, while laying the groundwork for a robust and sustainable economic recovery.

