Ontario gets help, equipment to aid wildfire efforts

Northeastern Ontario is holding its own with 11 active fires across the region but numbers of wildfires are continuing to rise in the northwestern part of the province.

Heavy rainfall and more expected this weekend is helping to keep forest fires under control in Northeastern Ontario.

Northeastern Ontario is holding its own, with 11 active fires across the region. Of these, 10 are being observed for ecological purposes and Sault Ste. Marie 14, north of Iron Bridge, is burning at 0.1 hectares and is under control.

Shayne McCool, fire information officer for the Northeast region said the fire hazard remains low, with more precipitation expected in the coming days.

However, Wednesday night’s summer storm, which brought thunder and lightening into the region means staff are watching for possible new fire starts, he said.

“There have been no new starts today (Thursday) as of yet but we are keeping a watch,” he said.

The fire hazard ranges mostly from low to moderate at the northern parts of the region, including near Wawa, Chapleau and Foleyet while north of Cochrane and west of Hearst the fire hazard increases to high.

The situation is somewhat different in the northwestern portion of Ontario.

Fires continue to plague northwest region with new fires continuing to hamper forest fire fighting efforts.

On Wednesday, five new fires were confirmed in the region by early evening, three of which are not under control and two others which have already been declared out.

That portion of the region only received scattered precipitation but lightening was reported and staff are also watching for lightening starts with the tinder-dry conditions.