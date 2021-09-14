Starting Sept. 22, customers will have to produce vaccine receipt, photo ID to access designated facilities

The Ontario government has issued guidelines for its new COVID-19 vaccine passport that takes effect Sept. 22.

This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content

Patrons will need to be fully vaccinated or have a recognized exemption to enter the indoor areas of restaurants and bars, horse racing tracks and car racing tracks, commercial film and TV productions with studio audiences, waterparks, where spectators watch sporting events, casinos and bingo halls, sports and recreational fitness activities like gyms, meeting and event spaces like banquet halls, and strip clubs, bathhouses and sex clubs.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Ontario lays out guidelines for vaccine certificate enforcement Back to video

Proof of vaccination will be required for both the indoors and outdoor areas of nightclubs and dance clubs.

An Ontarian will be considered fully vaccinated 14 days after the second of two COVID-19 doses.

Starting Sept. 22, customers will have to produce their vaccine receipt and photo ID to access the designated facilities.

Wedding and funeral guests are exempted from any vaccine requirement to attend a rite or ceremony.

Wedding or funeral guests have a special exemption until Oct. 22 — they’ll be allowed to attend the associated indoor social gatherings provided they get tested for COVID-19.

After Oct. 22, wedding and funeral attendees will need to show a vaccine passport to partake in the indoor social gathers.

A person will not have to produce a vaccine passport to access a washroom, pay for an order such as restaurant takeout, or to walk through to an outdoor space such as a bar patio.

People placing a bet or picking up an order also don’t have to show proof of vaccination.

A youth under the age of 18 will not have to flash a vaccine passport to enter indoor facilities used for sports and recreational activities for the purpose of participating in an organized sport.