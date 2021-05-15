One more person tests positive

One more Algoma District resident has tested positive for COVID-19.

It’s unknown how the person caught novel coronavirus, Algoma Public Health reported early Saturday evening.

The individual is self-isolating.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 356 since March 2020. Thirty-one cases are active.

There is currently oneCOVID-19 hospitalizations. There have been four deaths in Algoma District.

Meanwhile, Ontario is reporting 2,584 new cases of COVID-19 Saturday, along with 24 new deaths linked to the virus.

Health Minister Christine Elliott says there were 689 new infections in Toronto, 584 in Peel Region and 252 in York Region.

Other areas with high case counts include Durham Region with 157 today and Hamilton with 115.

There are 1,546 COVID-19 patients in Ontario hospitals as of this morning, including 714 in intensive care and 516 on ventilators.

Ontario administered 154,104 doses of a COVID-19 vaccine on Friday, a number Elliott describes as a single-day high in the province.

— with files from the Canadian Press