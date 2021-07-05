Ontario reports 170 COVID cases, lowest since September

About 78% of Ontarians have had at least 1 COVID-19 vaccination, 44% fully vaccinated

Ontario reported 170 cases of COVID-19 on Monday, the lowest new case count in nearly 10 months. There was one new death.

Waterloo Region reported 34 new cases, Toronto 27, Grey Bruce 18 and the Haliburton, Kawartha, Pine Ridge District Health Unit reported 13 cases.

The daily case count was the lowest in Ontario since the 170 cases reported on Sept. 10 and 149 cases on Sept. 9.

The current rate is now slightly higher than the number of new cases reported in Ontario in July and August of 2020, when most days the count was between 75 and 150 new cases a day.

The province completed 12,900 COVID-19 tests and as of 8 p.m. Sunday, some 144,795 doses of vaccines had been administered. Ontario has now administered more than 15.7 million vaccinations.

There are 155 patients in hospital, 228 in intensive care and 157 on ventilators.

Ontario has had 545,973 total cases of COVID-19, of which 534,791 are considered resolved. There have been 9,215 deaths.

Closer to home, there are no active cases and no hospitalizations. There were 400 confirmed COVID cases in Algoma District and six deaths.

The province opened up its vaccine booking portal on Monday to allow accelerated appointments for youth aged 12 to 17 to receive the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine. Though some complained on Twitter of difficulty booking their shot, Vaccine Hunters Canada tweeted there were still many appointment times available.

About 78 per cent of Ontarians have had at least one COVID-19 vaccination and 44 per cent are fully vaccinated.

Ontario moved into Step 2 of its reopening plan last Wednesday, which allowed for larger outdoor gatherings and the opening of personal care services like hair salons, among other things.