Ontario reports 4,401 new COVID-19 cases Monday, and 15 new deaths from the virus

Article content

Ontario is reporting 4,401 new cases of COVID-19 today, and 15 new deaths due to the virus.

Health Minister Christine Elliott says there are 1,282 new cases in Toronto, 772 in Peel Region, 564 in York Region, 339 in Ottawa and 224 in Durham.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Ontario reports 4,401 new COVID-19 cases Monday, and 15 new deaths from the virus Back to video

The province says it has conducted 47,929 tests since the last daily report.

In total, 1,646 people are hospitalized in Ontario due to COVID-19, including 619 in intensive care, and 408 people are on ventilators.

Ontario has administered 74,722 doses of the vaccine since its last daily update, with 3,214,465 vaccines given in total.

The latest figures bring the total number of COVID-19 cases in Ontario to 391,009, with 7,567 deaths, and 348,684 cases resolved.

Ontario hospitals will start ramping down elective surgeries and non-urgent procedures today to ensure they have the capacity to treat more COVID-19 patients.

Hospitals in Northern Ontario are exempt from cancelling non-urgent procedures but a memo from Ontario Health last week said they should prepare to ramp down quickly in the near future.