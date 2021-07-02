Ontario reports 484 new cases of COVID-19 over past 2 days, 28 deaths

Ontario is reporting 200 new cases of COVID-19 Friday and 284 cases on Thursday.

This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content

The province did not release data about the novel coronavirus on the Canada Day holiday.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Ontario reports 484 new cases of COVID-19 over past 2 days, 28 deaths Back to video

Ontario reports 28 deaths linked to the virus over the two daily reports — 19 on Thursday and nine today.

Health Minister Christine Elliott says there are 41 new cases in the Region of Waterloo, 23 in Toronto, 21 in Peel Region and 18 in Grey Bruce.

The Ministry of Health says 252 people are in intensive care due to COVID-19, with 160 on a ventilator.

Friday’s data was based on 25,200 completed tests and Thursday’s was based on more than 26,900 tests.

Elliott says a total of more than 15.1 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Ontario.

That includes 145,674 doses in today’s report and 267,687 doses in Thursday’s update.

Closer to home, there were no active cases in Algoma District Friday and no hospitalizations. There have been 400 confirmed cases here with six deaths.

Meanwhile, all Ontario youth can move up their second COVID-19 vaccine doses next week.

The change takes effect on Monday at 8 a.m.

Youth aged 12 to 17 can move up their appointments through the provincial booking system, pharmacies or local public health units.

Vaccines have been booked four months apart in the province but people now have the option of re-booking for an earlier date.

The province says it’s aiming to provide more protection against COVID-19 and allow for a safe return to school in the fall.

Youth are only eligible for doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine.