Ontario reports 870 new cases of COVID-19, 10 deaths, over 150,000 vaccinations

Ontario is reporting 870 new cases of COVID-19 Thursday and 10 more deaths linked to the virus.

Health Minister Christine Elliott says there are 225 new cases in Toronto, 167 in Peel Region and 49 in the Porcupine Health Unit region.

Today’s data is based on nearly 34,300 completed tests.

The Ministry of Health says 729 people are hospitalized with the novel coronavirus, with 546 in intensive care and 370 on a ventilator.

Ontario says that 150,884 doses of a COVID-19 vaccine were administered since Wednesday’s report for a total of over 9.4 million doses.

Meanwhile, the province says people who have received a first dose of the Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine will have three options for their second dose starting on Friday.

Under new guidance released this morning, AstraZeneca recipients can have the second dose of the same vaccine or receive a dose of Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna.

These second dose options will be provided at the recommended 12-week interval.

The Ministry of Health says AstraZeneca recipients who would like their second dose of that vaccine can book an appointment with the pharmacy or primary care provider that administered the first shot.

It says AstraZeneca recipients who are opting for a Moderna or Pfizer shot can book an appointment for their second shot at a participating pharmacy where those vaccines are administered.

Ontario’s top doctor says it’s critical that people who received the AstraZeneca vaccine for their first dose receive a second dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.