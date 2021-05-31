Ontario reports 916 cases of COVID-19, lowest daily total since February

Ontario is reporting 916 cases of COVID-19 Monday, its lowest daily total since February.

The province recorded a single-day tally of 847 new infections on Feb. 17.

Health Minister Christine Elliott says today’s new cases include 226 in Toronto, 165 in Peel Region, and 85 in York Region.

She says there are also 67 in Durham Region and 52 in Hamilton.

Ontario is also reporting 13 more deaths related to the virus.

Today’s data is based on more than 18,200 completed tests.

The province says 97,747 doses of a COVID-19 vaccine were administered since Sunday’s report, for a total of over nine million.

Meanwhile, Ontario’s government is set to table a motion today that would replace the province’s top public health doctor.

Health Minister Christine Elliott says the province is moving to replace Dr. David Williams with Dr. Kieran Moore.

Moore currently serves as the top doctor at the Kingston-area public health unit, and is expected to take over as Ontario’s chief medical officer of health on June 26.