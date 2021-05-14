Ontario rules out regional COVID reopening
Three new cases Friday, APH reports
Relatively healthy COVID-19 numbers won’t allow Algoma District — and other low-virus regions — to reopen any sooner than that of the rest of Ontario.
The province won’t revert to the colour-coded system as part of its plan to lift COVID-19 lockdown restrictions after June 2, Premier Doug Ford’s office confirmed Friday.
While the government is working on an “exit plan” from stay-at-home orders, the previous colour scheme, which allowed low-virus regions to reopen faster, is not part of the current plan, Ivana Yelich, director of media relations for the premier, said.
That’s unfortunate for Northern Ontario and regions of Eastern Ontario, in which COVID-19 is lower than that of the provincial hot spots in the Toronto-Peel-York hub.
The six health units in Northern Ontario continue to do well, reporting 37 new cases across the sprawling region on Friday.
Algoma Public Health reported three new cases of COVID-19 Friday, one from Sault Ste. Marie and two from Elliot Lake and area.
One caught the virus from close contact. It’s unknown how the others caught novel coronavirus.
All are self-isolating. This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 364; 30 cases are active, Algoma Public Health says.
There have been four COVID-related deaths in Algoma.
At those numbers, Algoma would be in the low Yellow category under the previous colour coding that allowed bars, restaurants, gyms, outdoor recreation sites, stores and such personal services as hairdressers to operate with limited restrictions.
On Friday, there were 2,362 new COVID-19 cases in Ontario. More than half – 1,478 cases – were in the three regions of Toronto, Peel and York.
Ford announced this week that the lockdown orders, which were set to expire on May 20, would be extended until at least June 2.
The premier and Dr. David Williams, Ontario’s chief medical officer of health, indicated the easing of lockdown restrictions would start with outdoor recreation activities and gradually progress to other sectors as COVID numbers and the impact on hospital intensive care units allow.
They also said vaccination levels would factor into the decision, predicting 65 per cent of Ontarians aged 18 and older would have the vaccine by the end of May.
As of Thursday, people aged 40 and older were able to book a vaccine appointment on the provincial website. Over the coming weeks the age limit will be progressively lowered to 18. On May 31, the province would start vaccinating youths aged 12 to 17, Ford said.
— with files from Postmedia Network