Ontario to announce 28-day provincewide ‘shutdown’ today: source

Canadian Press
Apr 01, 2021  •  1 day ago  •  1 minute read  •  Join the conversation
In the wake of rising numbers of COVID-19 cases, Premier Doug Ford is expected to announce on Thursday province-wide shutdown measures that will come into effect this Saturday. Postmedia Network
The Canadian Press has learned that Ontario is expected to announce a 28-day provincewide “shutdown” Thursday to stop the spread of COVID-19 as an alarming spike in cases threatens the critical care system.

A source with knowledge of the restrictions discussed at an hours-long cabinet meeting Wednesday night says the final details of the new measures will be worked out this morning.

The source, who was not authorized to speak publicly about the announcement, says schools will remain open after the Easter weekend.

Premier Doug Ford urged Ontarians earlier this week to stay home and not make plans for the Easter long weekend in anticipation of the new rules.

Ontario reported 2,333 new cases of COVID-19 Wednesday and 15 more deaths linked to the virus.

The province also had 421 COVID-19 patients in intensive care units — a new high.

