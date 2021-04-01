Article content

The Canadian Press has learned that Ontario is expected to announce a 28-day provincewide “shutdown” Thursday to stop the spread of COVID-19 as an alarming spike in cases threatens the critical care system.

A source with knowledge of the restrictions discussed at an hours-long cabinet meeting Wednesday night says the final details of the new measures will be worked out this morning.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Ontario to announce 28-day provincewide ‘shutdown’ today: source Back to video

The source, who was not authorized to speak publicly about the announcement, says schools will remain open after the Easter weekend.

Premier Doug Ford urged Ontarians earlier this week to stay home and not make plans for the Easter long weekend in anticipation of the new rules.

Ontario reported 2,333 new cases of COVID-19 Wednesday and 15 more deaths linked to the virus.

The province also had 421 COVID-19 patients in intensive care units — a new high.