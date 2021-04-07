Ontario to issue four-week stay-at-home order starting Thursday: sources

Canadian Press
Apr 07, 2021  •  15 hours ago  •  < 1 minute read  •  Join the conversation
File: Ontario Health Minister Christine Elliott
File: Ontario Health Minister Christine Elliott Photo by Nathan Denette /THE CANADIAN PRESS

Ontario will issue a new stay-at-home order to try and control a third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, sources tell The Canadian Press.

Premier Doug Ford is expected to make the announcement at a news conference Wednesday afternoon.

Sources say the order will take effect at 12:01 a.m. Thursday morning and last for four weeks.

Only stores selling essential goods will remain open during the four-week period.

Ford’s cabinet made the decision about the stay-at-home order during a meeting Tuesday night.

The premier hinted at new restrictions coming during a news conference on Tuesday.

