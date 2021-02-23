Prince OP review will have 3 phases

Article content

Council agreed to begin a review of the township’s Official Plan, which dates from 2011.

The review, as outlined by Stephen Turco, of Borealis Planning Services, will cost about $7,000 plus expenses and HST and consist of three phases.

Greco told council the first and second phases could be completed by the end of this year, at a cost of under $5,000.

Phase 1 will look at updating the OP to make sure its policies align with the Growth Plan for Northern Ontario, 2011, and the 2014 Provincial Policy Statement.

Phase 2 will include work sessions with council and teleconferences with the Ministry of Municipal Affairs. The first of two proposed open houses, where residents may voice their views on land use, will also take place in Phase 2.

A follow-up open house will take place during Phase 3, when a draft of the updated OP will be presented to the public and council and revised once more before being submitted to the MMA for final approval.