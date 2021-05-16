OPP looking for SUV involved in hit and run on Manitoulin

Manitoulin OPP are looking to identify a black SUV that was reportedly involved in a hit and run on Meredith Street in Manitowaning on Friday night.

Officers responded around 10:55 p.m. to a single motor-vehicle collision involving a pedestrian, the OPP said in a release. The pedestrian suffered minor injuries and was taken to hospital.

The driver did not stop and continued south on Highway 6, police said.

The vehicle was described as a black SUV which, as a result of the collision, was missing its mirror on the passenger side and may have had additional damage on the same side.

Anyone with information regarding those responsible for the incident should immediately contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or their nearest police authority.

Should they wish to remain anonymous, they may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or submit information online at www.sudburycrimestoppers.com, and may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.