Updated: OPP continue investigation on M'Chigeeng First Nation, but shelter in place advisory cancelled
While OPP continued their investigation into an armed and dangerous person in the area of M’Chigeeng First Nation on Saturday evening, a shelter in place advisory from earlier in the day was cancelled.
Police announced the cancellation via social media around 8:30 p.m., after a tense day that saw the OPP continue to search for 32-year-old Victor Branco.
“If you see this individual, do not approach him — call 911 immediately,” said Sgt. Carlo Berardi, communications officer for the North East Region OPP, in a video posted to Twitter shortly before 5 p.m.
Police identified Branco as the suspect in an ongoing armed and dangerous person investigation in a press release issued around 2:20 p.m. on Saturday.
The OPP requested that members of the public stay away from the area, and urged those who were in the vicinity to shelter in a place of safety until further notice. The area of concern included Highway 551.
Branco was described as a 32-year-old male with brown hair. A photo of him was provided to the public.
An emergency alert was sent out just before 12:30 p.m. on Saturday advising that officers were “investigating an armed and dangerous” person in M’Chigeeng First Nation on Manitoulin Island.
The North East Region OPP had tweeted around 11:45 a.m. that officers were “involved in an ongoing investigation” in M’Chigeeng.