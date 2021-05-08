Updated: OPP continue investigation on M'Chigeeng First Nation, but shelter in place advisory cancelled

While OPP continued their investigation into an armed and dangerous person in the area of M’Chigeeng First Nation on Saturday evening, a shelter in place advisory from earlier in the day was cancelled.

Police announced the cancellation via social media around 8:30 p.m., after a tense day that saw the OPP continue to search for 32-year-old Victor Branco.

“If you see this individual, do not approach him — call 911 immediately,” said Sgt. Carlo Berardi, communications officer for the North East Region OPP, in a video posted to Twitter shortly before 5 p.m.