Organizations must continue to partner for addictions treatment facility

Collaboration and partnerships have served Sault Ste. Marie well. That's the route that has to continue in order to secure an addiction treatment centre this year.

Elaine Della-Mattia
Jan 29, 2021  •  15 hours ago  •  3 minute read
Civic Centre in Sault Ste. Marie, Ont., on Wednesday, May 17, 2017. (BRIAN KELLY/THE SAULT STAR/POSTMEDIA NETWORK)

A number of initiatives are underway to improve the health of Sault Ste. Marie.

City council heard Monday that a new, larger Neighbourhood Resources Centre is getting ready to open its doors and will also include a new men’s shelter and community supports. It will be led by the Social Services.

The Gore Street Neighbourhood Resource Centre had closed when the pandemic began and as a result of the Sault St. Marie Police Service withdrawing as lead operator of that facility.

It makes sense that Social Services will serve as the lead organization of the new operation. After all, those that may require the services of the centre can best be assisted by an organization that has the knowledge about things like housing and various social service programs and can best connect individuals with the services they need.

Council also heard about a new initiative that will see a Wellness Bus bring services to the vulnerable and those who may need it most in the downtown area, starting this summer.

While this is based on the best practices established in other communities where similar travelling health and social service agencies joined forces with an outreach program, it’s new to Sault Ste. Marie.

It’s a great initiative that received kudos from city council. The Wellness Bus will focus on mental health and addictions issues, but also be there to connect individuals with other services and health care needs they may require. Once operational it will be able to better determine what those needs are and how they can be best accommodated.

Both the Neighbourhood Resource Centre and the Wellness Bus have resulted from developing collaborative partnerships by community organizations. It’s about sharing resources, funding and services to help community members within their mandate.

But as Ward 2 Coun. Luke Dufour mentioned, it doesn’t solve Sault Ste. Marie’s underlying problem – the need for a mental health and addictions residential treatment facility.

Once again, council unanimously passed a resolution calling on the provincial government to immediately fully fund a residential treatment facility to adequately respond to, and address the issues that not only plague Sault Ste. Marie, but communities across Ontario and beyond.

If the health care and social services organizations in Sault Ste. Marie could and were able to establish a facility on their own, I have no doubt they would move forward and do so.

But this responsibility – and the need for operational funding – comes under the provincial jurisdiction and to date, repeated requests for assistance have fallen on deaf ears.

That may be because the ‘ask’ from health care officials has changed over the course of the last few years.

A Level 3 treatment facility was requested for more than two years but recently, Sault MPP Ross Romano told The Sault Star that that request has now been changed and a detoxification centre, and ultimately a full treatment and training facility, is the new request.

Romano believes the request is doable. That’s a good thing because Sault Ste. Marie’s healthcare stakeholders are relying on the elected official to push the request in the right direction to get positive results.

But it will take more than city council’s lobbying efforts to see any type of facility here. City council is only a small player. Sault Area Hospital and other health care providers that specialize in mental health and addiction services need to speak out – loud and clear. There is no doubt that there are dozens of examples of testimonials that can be shared by those who are suffering, or their family and friends who are trying their best to support them.

It’s the same stakeholders who have come together for this community with the most recent projects to help our vulnerable who need to step up again with loud voices.

Elaine Della-Mattia is The Sault Star political reporter.