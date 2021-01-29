Organizations must continue to partner for addictions treatment facility

Article content

A number of initiatives are underway to improve the health of Sault Ste. Marie.

City council heard Monday that a new, larger Neighbourhood Resources Centre is getting ready to open its doors and will also include a new men’s shelter and community supports. It will be led by the Social Services.

The Gore Street Neighbourhood Resource Centre had closed when the pandemic began and as a result of the Sault St. Marie Police Service withdrawing as lead operator of that facility.

It makes sense that Social Services will serve as the lead organization of the new operation. After all, those that may require the services of the centre can best be assisted by an organization that has the knowledge about things like housing and various social service programs and can best connect individuals with the services they need.

Council also heard about a new initiative that will see a Wellness Bus bring services to the vulnerable and those who may need it most in the downtown area, starting this summer.