Algoma Public Health has declared an outbreak at the Ontario Finnish Resthome – Mauno Kaihla Koti, following confirmation of COVID-19 in one staff and three residents.

APH said Thursday evening it is “working closely” with the Ontario Finnish Resthome to take further “preventive actions” to protect staff and residents and to support staff in putting heightened infection prevention and control measures in place geared to reduce the risk of further spread.

Any family members, staff or essential visitors who have questions, may contact the Ontario Finnish Resthome at 705-945-9987.

APH reports five new cases of COVID-19 Thursday, all from Sault Ste. Marie and area. All contracted the virus via close contact and all are self-isolating.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 382, with 36 active cases. There are currently two COVID-19 hospitalizations. There have been four deaths in Algoma District.

Ontario reports 2,400 new cases of COVID-19 in the province Thursday and 27 more deaths linked to the virus.

Health Minister Christine Elliott says there are 607 new cases in Toronto, 528 in Peel Region, and 224 in Hamilton.

Ontario says it administered nearly 145,000 doses of a COVID-19 vaccine since Wednesday’s report, for a total of more than 7.5 million doses.

— with files from The Canadian Press